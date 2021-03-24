Emraan Hashmi expresses his gratitude towards fans for sending birthday wishes; Sends lots of love to everyone

Emraan Hashmi, who is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, is overwhelmed with the birthday wishes being showered on him by his fans.

Emraan Hashmi has been one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The handsome actor, who had made his debut with the 2003 release Footpath, became an overnight sensation with Murder. Ever since then, Emraan has come a long way in his career and has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Needless to say, the Raaz – The Mystery Continues actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, as the actor turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from fans on social media.

A Twitter user wrote, “Happy Birthday Versatile Actor”. Another user tweeted, “Wishing A Very Happy Birthday To A Legendary Actor In Bollywood, Having Purest Form Of Music And Every Person's Favourite Actor.” One of the users tweeted, “Happy Birthday to the lover boy of the industry.” The adulation coming his way has left Emraan overwhelmed and he has sent love back to his fans as he expressed his gratitude towards fans. He tweeted, “Thank you for all your wishes and blessing ppl .. lots of love.”

Take a look at fans birthday wishes for Emraan Hashmi and his reaction:

Wishing A Very Happy Birthday To A Legendary Actor In Bollywood,Having Purest Form Of Music And Every Person's Favourite Actor #EmraanHashmi. pic.twitter.com/NenTae3T8Q — Emraaniye (@emraaniye) March 23, 2021

Only Kids Will Call Him Serial Kisser, Men Will Admire His Acting Skills

The Machine Of Chartbuster Songs, He Is An Actor With Unique Dialogue Delivery And Acting

Happy BirthDay Emraan Hashmi #EmraanHashmi @emraanhashmi #HappyBirthdayEmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/3RIRIDnpNj — RISHAV JHA (@rishavsayz) March 24, 2021

Thank you for all your wishes and blessing ppl .. lots of love — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 24, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Emraan was recently seen playing a key role in Sanjay Gupta starrer Mumbai Saga which also had John Abraham, Kajal Aggarwal, Amole Gupte, Mahesh Manjrekar. As of now, he is looking forward to the release of Rumi Jafry’s upcoming directorial Chehre wherein he will be seen sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Krystle D’Souza. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 9 this year.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi on being tagged as serial kisser of Bollywood: It was a different track; I had my own journey

Share your comment ×