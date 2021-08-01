Emraan Hashmi flaunts his biceps as he preps for Tiger 3; Fans say 'not waiting for Salman but for you'

Ever since it was announced that Emraan Hashmi would play the baddie in Tiger 3, there has been a different level of excitement amongst fans. Fans are loving the thought of Emraan fighting one-on-one with . You already know that this film's shooting has kick-started, and Salman Khan and have already shot for some portions. Well, everyone is working hard for this film, and that includes Hashmi too, whose body transformation is surely a treat for all the fans. The Jannat actor recently posted a picture of him flaunting his beefed-up biceps, and we bet you would be left stunned.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Emraan Hashmi posted a picture from the gym. Holding a dumble in his hands, he flaunted those chiselled cuts and bulky arms. He was wearing a black sleeveless hoodie and covered his face with a black coloured mask. Emraan captioned this picture as, "JUST ANOTHER ARMS DAY!!"

Take a look:

Emraan's trainer, too, shared a picture of the actor posing with him. He captioned the image as, "We not getting better, we just getting started .. the best is coming ..on our way to greatness .. TIGER 3." Now, this caption proves that Emraan Hashmi is prepping for Tiger 3.

Check it out:

The moment Emraan posted this picture, Netizens went crazy. They started complimenting the actor for his beefed-up look. One fan wrote, "lagta hai Salman bhai pitenge Tiger 3 mein is baar.” The other fan wrote, "When u r waiting 4 tiger 3 movie not for Salman Khan but for u."

How excited are you to watch Emraan Hashmi and Salman Khan in Tiger 3?

