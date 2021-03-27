Emraan Hashmi opens up on acting with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre; Recalls being stuck in blizzard in Slovakia

Emraan Hashmi reflects back on working with Amitabh Bachchan in his upcoming thriller Chehre and how Big B reacted when the crew got stuck in a blizzard in Slovakia while shooting.

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood and has reshaped his career constantly with changing times. Hashmi’s upcoming thriller Chehre also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty in lead roles. Directed by Rumi Jafry, Chehre is Emraan’s first film with Amitabh Bachchan in his two-decade career. Emraan acknowledges his decision to sign Chehre was prompted by the fanboy inside him more than the artist. Chehre was announced in April 2019 to be slated to release in July 2020 but COVID pushed it to 30th April 2021.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Emraan mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar with four glorious decades as a feather in his cap. Emraan said that in his formative years, he looked up to Amitabh Bachchan who was sitting next to him unaware of how he has in fact shaped Emraan’s worldview. Emraan was highly inspired by Bachchan’s dedication and passion for cinema. He even wondered if his ambition will be enhanced or get faded away after 35 long years of working.

Remembering an incident on the shoot Emraan said, “I remember we were stuck in a blizzard in Slovakia, and he didn’t go back to his car for five hours, instead shooting with us.” Hashmi reflected on 20 years of working in the film industry and how pandemic got him to think and reshape his career by shifting his perspective towards many other forms of storytelling.

With Mumbai Saga, Emraan saw his first release of the year, and the film has been raking huge numbers on the box office. Emraan will reportedly be seen in starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi, Malayalam remake Ezra, and starrer Tiger 3 in the role of a villain.

Also Read| Chehre Teaser OUT: Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer questions the justice system & judgements

Credits :Midday

Share your comment ×