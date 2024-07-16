Emraan Hashmi on his controversial Koffee With Karan answers: ‘It was to teach Bhatt saab a lesson’

Emraan Hashmi and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt made an appearance on Karan Johar’s much-loved chat show, Koffee With Karan 4. The episode turned out to be too controversial for the answers that the Showtime actor had given during the rapid-fire round. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that it was “just to give Bhatt saab a lesson.”

Emraan Hashmi talks about his controversial Koffee With Karan answers

During a recent conversation with Fever FM, Emraan Hashmi was asked queried about the rapid fire round that he had on the Koffee With Karan 4. He recalled the times with a smile that after his rapid-fire, the team cut the shot and had a 10-minute discussion about it, contemplating if they could even air it. However, the team later decided to go ahead with it and keep the answers.

He was further insinuated that he gave such controversial answers probably because he was younger, the Tiger 3 interrupted and said, “No, no. It was all in jest, and it was all to win the hamper. I absolutely love and respect every person I kind of dissed out over there. It was to teach Bhatt saab a lesson. I mean, he was so arrogant and cocky before that. He said that you don’t stand a chance in this rapid-fire, said I’ll show you who’s boss and I just let it rip.”

Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi says that he would still give such fierce answers

In addition to this, Emraan was asked if time has made him ‘mellow’, and the actor said that he would give the same answers today. He rather asserted that he would give ‘even more fierce answers’.

The actor further pointed out that interviews these days have become more controlled considering what people would say, especially on social media. Thus, the answers are kept "straight" and "safe". "But if you steer to that wild side of me, it will flow. It’s still there, you just have to awaken it and I will just go for the kill,” he said.

Emraan Hashmi on calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘plastic’

Notably, the actor had mentioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as ‘plastic’ on the show. Meanwhile, speaking to The Lallantop, the actor had regretted his “distasteful” comment and opined that people "get mad at everything on social media. "

Advertisement

However, they were playing a game in terms of the show and his answers were supposed to be taken sportingly.

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Will Fawad Khan make cameo appearance in Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan starrer? Find out