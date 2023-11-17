Emraan Hashmi REACTS to his controversial comments on Koffee With Karan; admits he ‘made many enemies’

In 2014, Emraan Hashmi and Mahesh Bhatt graced Koffee With Karan season 4. The episode is remembered even today, and during the chat show, Emraan made some controversial comments about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat.

Now, in a recent interview, Emraan Hashmi was asked about the same, and he admitted that he made many enemies post his remarks on the show.

Emraan Hashmi feels he will be ‘worse’ in rapid fire round if he returns to Koffee With Karan

In an interview with Zoom, Emraan Hashmi was informed about how reels of his Koffee with Karan rapid-fire round keep emerging on social media every now and then. In response, the Tiger 3 actor said, “You end up making many enemies…” When asked if that is why he has stopped going to chat shows, Emraan said, “It’s too much to handle.”

Emraan was then asked about his candidness on the show, and whether that has changed now. He said that he hasn’t lost any of his edge and that he is likely to create more controversy if he were to go on the chat show again. “If I go on Koffee With Karan again, I’m gonna make a mess of things again. I think I'll be worse off in the rapid-fire round than I was before”

Emraan Hashmi says he simply wanted to win the Koffee hamper

He further added that he had nothing against the actors that he spoke about, and that he simply wanted to win the hamper. “Because it’s an opinion, and I don’t really have anything against these people. I just wanted to win the hamper. It just becomes a competitive thing and you say these weird things,” said Emraan.

For the unversed, Emraan Hashmi had issued an apology in 2014 after calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘plastic’ on Koffee With Karan. Back then, he told Hindustan Times that he hadn’t meant it and that the format of the show was such that he ended up saying it.

“I’m a big fan of Aishwarya. It’s the format of the show. I can’t not say things and not win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work. I knew people would make a big deal out of it… so what, people make a big deal out of nonsense all the time,” he said.

