Emraan Hashmi reacts to rumors of Tiger 3 co-star Salman Khan reaching late on set; recalls first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

Emraan Hashmi has been one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. From romantic to negative roles, he has charmed audiences with a variety of performances. His last theatrical release Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif was widely appreciated. In a recent interview, Emraan talked about his experience of working with the Sikandar actor and recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan.

Emraan Hashmi breaks silence on rumors of Salman Khan reaching late on sets

While speaking to The Lallantop, Emraan Hashmi addressed rumors of Salman Khan being late on the sets. He stated that Salman has his own schedule and timing, but he is “the best people to work with,” further adding that they’re fond of each other. The actor also stated that he and Salman are “not friends”, but have “mutual respect” for each other.

Emraan Hashmi talks about his experience of working with Salman Khan

Reflecting on the experience of working with Salman Khan, he said, “When we were shooting together, sitting together on sets, it felt like I was talking to a friend. He is a lot more senior than me but we both have grown around the same neighborhood of Bandra, we also talk about fitness. It is easy to converse with me, there are times when you feel a certain kind of ease with some people, I feel that way with Salman.”

When Emraan Hashmi initially planned to decline Tiger 3's offer

In addition to this, Emraan revealed when he was offered Tiger 3 for the negative role by Maneesh Sharma, he had 'mentally prepared' himself to decline the offer. However, when the director narrated to him the script and the graph of the character, he realized that his character of Aatish is not a “uni-dimensional role” but also has a point of view. He hailed his character more like an ''anti-hero'' whose ideology didn’t match with the hero’s narrative.

Emraan Hashmi on meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time

During the same conversation, the Awarapan actor also recalled his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Murder. He shared that the Pathaan actor had come to meet director Mahesh Bhatt.

He shared, “So I hadn't actually met him, I was inside, giving my shot, and he waved to me and showed me a ‘thumbs-up' sign and said something like, ‘You are doing well'. I don't know if he had seen Footpath (a 2003 film) but that was very encouraging for me, because I am a very big SRK fan and that's how my first meeting with SRK was.”

Emraan was last seen in Dharma-backed backed web-series, Showtime.

