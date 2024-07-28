Emraan Hashmi reacts to Tanushree Dutta labeling their chemistry as brother-sister; here's what he said

Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta's film Aashiq Banaya Aapne lives rent-free in the hearts and minds of a whole generation for the love-making scene in its title song. But it came as a shock to many when Tanushree said that her chemistry with the actor in the film was like a brother-sister.

Now Emraan himself has reacted to Tanushree's statement and has said that he was never told the story about "incest"

Emraan Hashmi reacts to Tanushree Dutta's statement about their chemistry in Aashiq Banaya Aapne

During a recent interview with ScoopWhoop, when Emraan Hashmi was told about the impact of Aashiq Banaya Aapne, he asked the host if he remembered what Tanushree Dutta said a few weeks back. The actor continued to add that he didn't know if it was a "verbatim quote" when the actress said that the chemistry was ‘brotherly’.

Emraan amusingly recalled wondering that the director told him something else. "I had another narrative going on my head and she had another narrative going in her head. I was never told the story about incest. I don't know what she was thinking but fine,” said the actor who is currently busy promoting the new part of his series Showtime.

Tanushree Dutta's statement

During an interview with Filmy Gyan, Tanushree Dutta opened up about being judged by people for doing intimate scenes. While she said that even the biggest actresses have done lovemaking scenes on screen, she added that there was nothing personal between her and Emraan and their chemistry was like brother and sister.

More about Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Directed by Aditya Dutt, Aashiq Banaya Aapne was a romantic thriller which released on September 2, 2005. Apart from Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta, the film also featured Sonu Sood in the lead. Himesh Reshammiya composed the music for the film which proved to be a rage.

Aashiq Banaya Aapne was not the first and last collaboration of Emraan and Tanushree who also worked in the movies Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets and Good Boy, Bad Boy.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

Emraan Hashmi is known for featuring in films like Murder, Murder 2, Jannat, Jannat 2, Raaz 2, Raaz 3, Kalyug, Awarapan, The Dirty Picture, Baadshaho, Mumbai Saga, Selfiee, Tiger 3, Ae Watan Mere Watan and more. He will be next seen in Telugu films They Call Him OG and G2.

