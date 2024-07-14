Emraan Hashmi recalls uncle Mahesh Bhatt telling him ‘UGLY TRUTH' of industry during his son’s cancer treatment

In 2014, Emraan Hashmi’s son, Ayaan Hashmi, was diagnosed with cancer, making the actor’s world shake up like anything. In a recent appearance on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube channel, the Jannat actor recalled having four films in hand to wrap up alongside this priority part to look after and how he managed to get through those tough times.

When Mahesh Bhatt warned Emraan Hashmi about showbiz’s probable move against him

The 45-year-old recalled his uncle telling him that the bankrollers might have been sensitive towards his personal setback but it wouldn’t take much time for them to turn against the actor. Emraan said, “Bhatt saab called me after the operation. He said that the industry is such that people are supporting you, but the ugly truth is that there is a business here. Producers might be lenient now but...”

ALSO READ: Did you know Mukesh Bhatt wanted THIS actor to play parallel lead in Murder alongside Emraan Hashmi? Know why he refused

Hashmi stopped there and added that his intention was not to make anyone’s money go in vain. There were four films that Emraan had already started by then and had plans to wrap up anytime soon. The Murder actor revealed that he called all of his producers and told them that he would return from Canada in a month after his son’s treatment and would wrap up the remaining.

Advertisement

“Which was very tough for me," he said. The actor further stated that he came back, shot for four months in the country, and went back to meet his kid.

Did you know Emraan Hashmi’s mother was diagnosed with cancer soon after his son's diagnosis?

In the same interview, the Showtime actor shared that after Ayaan went into remission in 2016, his mother, Maherahh Hashmi, was diagnosed with the deadly disease. Emraan was shooting for Raaz Reboot when this news came to him, and he immediately packed to fly to her. On the way, he was informed by his father that she was being shifted to the ICU, and right before his boarding, he was told she had passed away.

“It was very difficult because it was an 18-hour flight," and he got to know about his mother's demise just before boarding. Maherahh Hashmi fought cancer for about six months before breathing her last on March 11, 2016.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi addresses his infamous 20-year-long feud with Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat: ‘We were young and stupid’