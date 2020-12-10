Emraan Hashmi responds to a report claiming a Bihar student names him as father: I swear he ain’t mine

Emraan Hashmi has reacted to the report of a Bihar-based student's admit card showing the actor and Sunny Leone as his parents.

On Wednesday, the report of a Bihar-based B.A. second-year student’s admit card showing Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and as his parents was doing round on the internet. Now, actor Emraan Hashmi has responded to the same and denied such relationship. Reportedly, authorities at the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University were also surprised when the screenshot of a 20-year-old student’s admit card went viral on the social media. In the report card, Emraan and Sunny were shown as residents of Muzaffarpur and not married to each other.

Now, retweeting the news report, he wrote: “I swear he ain’t mine.” Soon, several fans of Emraan started commenting on his post. One fan wrote, “This is too much. I’m sure now a lot of people are gonna name you their parent. Just for publicity.” Another wrote: “Very very funny dude... But we all know it’s just a joke of the day...” Several others dropped laughing face emoticons.

I swear he ain’t mine https://t.co/ARpJfqZGLT — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 9, 2020

According to PTI, the examinee, Kundan Kumar, is supposedly a student of Dhanraj Mahto Degree College, affiliated to the varsity situated in Meenapur block of Muzaffarpur. Against the column of father’s name was printed as Emran Hasmi, spelt differently from how the Murder actor spells his name.

Meanwhile, the university's registrar Ram Krishna Thakur said, "We have ordered an inquiry. It is obviously a mischief and the student might himself be responsible for the same. Based on the report of the inquiry further action will be taken."

