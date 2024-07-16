Emraan Hashmi reveals going to an award ceremony gave him 'headache'; Says awards are for those who want to decorate their living room

Emraan Hashmi has been riding high on the success of his latest web series Showtime. The actor has delivered several hits in his two-decade-long career but has never won an award. In a recent interview, Emraan humorously shared that he experiences a “physical reaction” at award ceremonies and once, even had to take medication when attending one. Scroll down to read the full story!

When Emraan Hashmi experienced a headache while attending an award ceremony

Recalling an incident in a chat with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, The Jannat actor said, “I remember the last time I went for an award ceremony I actually, I had a headache and I asked for a Tylenol. I needed it. I actually took a Tylenol”.

Hashmi further mentioned that he never aimed to win awards and was content with the love he received from his audience. He also mentioned that awards are often transactional, and he never intended to be part of that system.

Emraan expressed that he had never "yearned for" awards, explaining that he never wanted them, so it wasn't something that even crossed his mind. He added that if people enjoyed decorating their shelves with awards, that was great for them, but it wasn't his thing and he had never desired it.

In the same interview, Emraan discussed the culture of award functions, highlighting the barter system involved. He mentioned that he didn't want to criticize awards, "For people who love it, they want to decorate their shelf in their living room, if that’s your jam then yeah, go for it. It’s not my thing. I have never wanted it".

The Good Boy Bad Boy actor added that he couldn't delude himself into believing he had delivered a good performance if he hadn't. He questioned the purpose of winning if it was merely a barter deal.

Emraan Hashmi's work front

Emraan kicked off 2024 with a packed schedule, appearing in Showtime Part 1 in March, followed by Ae Watan Mere Watan in the same month. Now, in July, Showtime Part 2 has been released.

Additionally, he is also prepping for two highly anticipated Telugu films, They Call Him OG and G2.

