Emraan Hashmi reveals he doesn't call Tiger 3 co-star Salman Khan 'bhai', here's why

Emraan Hashmi has recently stepped into the YRF Spy Universe through his role in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The eagerly awaited film, released on Diwali, treated audiences to a special cinematic experience. As Salman Khan received an outpouring of love from fans, Emraan Hashmi's portrayal of Aatish also garnered praise from both critics and the audience.

In a recent interview, Emraan discussed his dynamic with Salman and shed light on why he refrains from the common practice of addressing him as 'bhai' (brother).

Emraan Hashmi shares the reason for not using the term 'bhai' when referring to Salman Khan

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Emraan Hashmi shared his belief in demonstrating respect through actions rather than mere words. He expressed that, although he doesn't use the term 'bhai' to address Salman Khan, he genuinely regards him as a brother and a friend. Emraan emphasized the importance of authentic connections, stating that he prefers to let the sincerity of his relationships speak for itself rather than conforming to societal labels.

He added, “Respect doesn’t come from what you say verbally; it comes from your behavior; you show respect through your actions. I truly believe this, and this has been my family’s upbringing. I respect everyone; I don’t, in any way, segregate people on a film set. I respect all equally. It’s thanks to my grounding and my family background."

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 seamlessly integrates into the expansive YRF Spy Universe as its fifth chapter, intricately connecting with the narratives of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The story unfolds around Avinash Singh Rathore, alias Tiger, a RAW agent on a perilous mission to clear his name from treason allegations, set against the backdrop of previous events. As the plot unfolds, Tiger faces the inevitable challenge of confronting his enduring arch-nemesis.

Emraan Hashmi, along with significant roles played by Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, takes center stage in the film, complemented by cameo appearances from Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.