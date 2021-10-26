Emraan Hashmi reveals why he does not allow his son Ayaan to watch horror films

Emraan Hashmi reveals why he does not allow his son Ayaan to watch horror films
Emraan Hashmi is gearing up for his next release which is a horror film titled Dybbuk – The Curse is Real. The trailer has already been released and it received a good response from the audience. It is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam horror film Ezra, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Ahead of its release, in an interview, Emraan revealed that he does not allow his son Ayaan to watch horror films. He also shared why he does not let him do so. 

Well, Emraan spoke with The Times of India and revealed that he has a reason too. The actor, who has done so many horror films, said, “I saw his reaction to one of my horror films and I understood that he is not made for it. He is very sensitive and I don’t want him to get scared and have bad dreams at night. After watching his reaction I have mostly kept him away from this genre of films.” Emraan also revealed that shooting for the climax scene was one of the toughest parts of the film. The horror film is written and directed by Jay Krishnan

Apart from this, the actor also spoke about another upcoming action film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Without giving much information, he said that he is prepping a lot in the gym.   

Previously, Emraan and Amitabh Bachchan’s starrer Chehre was released in theatres and later on an OTT platform. The film was appreciated a lot by the fans. Both actors shared the screen space for the first time. Talking about Emraan's Dybbuk, the film also features Nikita Dutta in the lead role. To note, the horror film will be released on the digital platform on October 29.

Credits: The Times Of India


