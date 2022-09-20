Emraan Hashmi RUBBISHES news of him being injured in stone pelting on Ground Zero sets in Kashmir

A few weeks ago, filmmaker Tejas Deoskar’s action flick with Emraan Hashmi titled Ground Zero went on floors in Srinagar. Emraan Hashmi had shared a picture on Instagram as he headed to Srinagar, and revealed that it would be his first time visiting the place. After wrapping up their schedule from Srinagar, the cast and the crew headed to Pahalgam and are currently shooting there. Yesterday, a few reports claimed that some miscreants attacked the actor and other crew members and that stones were pelted at them in Pahalgam. However, Emraan Hashmi has now dismissed these reports and claimed that they are ‘inaccurate’.

The reports claimed that the attack took place on September 18, in the evening, after the shooting wrapped up. However, now, Emraan Hashmi took to his Twitter handle and clarified that no such thing has happened and that reports about the stone pelting incident are untrue. In fact, he stated that people in Srinagar and Pahalgam have been very warm and welcoming. Refuting the reports, Emraan Hashmi tweeted, “The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate .”