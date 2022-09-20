Emraan Hashmi RUBBISHES news of him being injured in stone pelting on Ground Zero sets in Kashmir
Yesterday, reports claimed that miscreants pelted stones on Emraan Hashmi and his team in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The actor has now cleared the air.
A few weeks ago, filmmaker Tejas Deoskar’s action flick with Emraan Hashmi titled Ground Zero went on floors in Srinagar. Emraan Hashmi had shared a picture on Instagram as he headed to Srinagar, and revealed that it would be his first time visiting the place. After wrapping up their schedule from Srinagar, the cast and the crew headed to Pahalgam and are currently shooting there. Yesterday, a few reports claimed that some miscreants attacked the actor and other crew members and that stones were pelted at them in Pahalgam. However, Emraan Hashmi has now dismissed these reports and claimed that they are ‘inaccurate’.
The reports claimed that the attack took place on September 18, in the evening, after the shooting wrapped up. However, now, Emraan Hashmi took to his Twitter handle and clarified that no such thing has happened and that reports about the stone pelting incident are untrue. In fact, he stated that people in Srinagar and Pahalgam have been very warm and welcoming. Refuting the reports, Emraan Hashmi tweeted, “The people of Kashmir have been very warm and welcoming, it has been an absolute joy shooting in Srinagar and Pahalgam. The news of me being injured in a stone pelting incident is inaccurate .”
Check out his tweet below.
Tejas Deoskar’s Ground Zero also stars Sai Tamhankar in the lead role, and this will be Emraan and Sai’s first on-screen collaboration. The film also features Zoya Hussain in a pivotal role.
Apart from Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in Selfiee along with Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. It is the official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Emraan Hashmi will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.
