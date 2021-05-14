Emraan Hashmi’s Murder dialogue writer Subodh Chopra passes away due to COVID 19 complications

Subodh Chopra, who is known for penning dialogues of movies like Murder and Rog, breathed his last on Friday morning.

As the COVID 19 pandemic is witnessing a surge in the cases of late, the mortality rate has also been rising gradually. In fact, the entertainment industry has also gone for a toss with the pandemic as not just the shootings and movie releases have been stalled, several members of the film fraternity have also succumbed to COVID 19 complications. And now there is a new addition to the list as renowned dialogue writer Subodh Chopra has passed away due to COVID 19 complications. For the uninitiated, Subodh is known for movies like Emraan Hashmi starrer Murder and Irrfan’ Rog.

His younger brother Shanky confirmed the news to ETimes and revealed that while he had managed to recover from COVID 19, his health deteriorated once again and he breathed his last on Friday morning. “He had tested negative last week on Saturday, but his condition took a turn for the worse on Monday (May 10). His oxygen levels suddenly dropped and I made arrangements for a cylinder at home. He was feeling very exhausted and his blood pressure had risen as well. This morning, his condition deteriorated further, and I admitted him to the Lifeline Hospital in Malad. However, he passed away after a cardiac arrest. These were all complications that came after he got COVID-free,” Shanky was quoted saying.

Earlier, celebs like music composer Shravan Rathod, actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Abhilasha Patil etc had also died of COVID 19. Confirming the news of Shravan’s death, his close friend stated, “I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum”.

