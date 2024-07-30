Emraan Hashmi says everyone wants to look like ‘poster boy’ as he reacts to Rajkummar Rao’s rumored plastic surgery

Emraan Hashmi recently shared his two cents on the rumors suggesting that Rajkummar Rao undergoing plastic surgery. It was just a couple of months back, a photograph of the Stree 2 actor had gone viral on the internet; arising speculations of Rao going under the knife. In a recent conversation, the Tiger 3 actor shared his view on the actors opting for plastic surgery.

Emraan Hashmi on Rajkummar Rao’s rumored plastic surgery

In a recent conversation with ScoopWhoop, Emraan Hashmi was asked about the reason actors opt for plastic surgery and where such ‘insecurities’ come from. In response to this, the actor asked the hosts to name the actor who underwent the procedure. When Rajkummar Rao’s name cropped in, the Tiger 3 actor laughed at it and covered his face.

He then responded to the question stating, "It is a reality. I mean, the cosmetic business. Not just in the industry, but it's a thing that they marketed pretty well. Everyone wants to look like that poster boy or girl, and there's become this identity of what beauty is, right?"

The Murder actor further added that one wants to change themselves because that brings them a lot of love and one feels good about themselves. He then concluded the answer, clarifying that he hadn’t gotten any.

When Rajkummar Rao denied rumors of undergoing plastic surgery

To remind you, earlier this year there was a picture of Rajkummar Rao from an event that had gone viral on the internet. A section of the internet pointed out that he had gotten cosmetic surgery on his face. Meanwhile, rubbishing all the speculations, the actor confirmed that "he hasn’t done any kind of plastic surgery."

In order to elucidate his point, he further added, "That picture, if you see it again, how is it possible in 14 years, there's one picture and no other picture like that? I feel it's certainly a touched-up picture because my skin is looking so flawless."

The actor further added while he was looking for work and started working, people "commented on his looks and everything", thus 8–9 years back, he "did a little touch up on his chin with fillers" which was a half an hour job. Rao admitted to feeling "more confident" as he felt that he looked "much better" but it has changed him as an artist and not as a person.

