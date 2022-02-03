Emraan Hashmi says 'like father, like son' as he wishes Ayaan on his birthday with a hilarious PIC

Emraan Hashmi is currently gearing for his upcoming film Tiger 3. The film also stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Well, he was last seen in Chehre which was released on the digital platform. The courtroom drama received a good response from the fans. Well, the actor loves his work a lot but he loves his family too. He is fond of his son and today he has turned a year older. The actor took to his micro-blogging site Twitter handle and wished him with a hilarious post.

Sharing a photo on his handle, Emraan writes, “Like Father like Son..Happy Birthday big boy.” In the photo, his son Ayaan is seen kissing his mother. Both are dressed in ethnic attire. As soon he shared the picture, fans also wished him in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “A very happy birthday to our SUPERHERO Ayaan. May the Almighty be with him. Loads of love and prayers always. Love you Ayaan.” Another wrote, “Happy birthday Ayan allha blesse you.”

On the work front, the actor has quite a few films lined up in his kitty. In his upcoming Tiger 3, he will be seen playing the role of antagonist. He is teaming up with Salman Khan for the first time.

On the other hand, Emraan has teamed up with Akshay Kumar for the next film Selfiee. The actor will be playing the parallel lead in this racy comic thriller, which is the official remake of the Malayalam hit, Driving Licence fronted by Prithviraj with Suraj Venjarammoodu.

