Emraan Hashmi says he doesn’t 'regret' doing films which failed; ‘I'm sure they'll be very successful right now'

Emraan Hashmi has been in the industry for almost two decades now and having seen a fair share of highs and lows during his career, the actor feels he still has no regrets to look back at. In a recent interview with India Today, Emraan spoke about not considering his failed films as a mistake and that he films every movie has its own journey.

Emraan Hashmi on having the attitude of ‘I did what I did’

“I don't look at anything with regret,” said Emraan adding that some of his films that were ahead of their time weren’t received well by people upon their release. He is sure those movies would be quite successful now. For him as an actor, he took the chance simply because he loved the scripts.

Emraan continued, “I have never thought of my trajectory; even a film that doesn't do well, as a mistake.” The Murder actor feels every film has its own journey which eventually ends up in a lesson and anyone even if they want, can’t wish away those things in their career. He added, “You're going to have pitfalls, you're going to have failures. You have to just learn from them and course-correct it.”

Emraan Hashmi on the secret of being relevant to date

Saying that there is no such thing as called secret, Emraan believes that he just wants to roll with the punches and keep doing films that he looks up to. He calls himself very passionate about films and that he only aspires to entertain my audience. He added, “I don't really know; there's no special formula and I just keep at it.”

On the work front, between Raaz 3 (2012) and Tiger 3 (2023), Emraan didn’t give a single commercial hit. His every theatrical release in these 11 years including Rush, Ek Thi Daayan, Ghanchakkar, Raja Natwarlal, Ungli, Mr X, Azhar, Humari Adhuri Kahani, Raaz Reboot, Baadshaho, Why Cheat India, The Body, Mumbai Saga, Chehre, and Selfie were massive box office disasters.

Hashmi was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Showtime which opened to mixed reviews from the audiences.

