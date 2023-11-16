Emraan Hashmi says Salman Khan didn’t intimidate him, recalls being skeptical about playing Tiger 3 villain

YRF opted for an unconventional promotional strategy, similar to the one employed for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, by keeping the lead actors of Tiger 3 away from traditional promotions. Emraan Hashmi, who takes on the role of the antagonist in the third Tiger installment, revealed his initial skepticism about playing a villain in the film in a recent interview with ANI. However, he clarified that working alongside Salman Khan on set didn't leave him feeling intimidated.

Emraan Hashmi discusses his initial hesitation in taking on the role of the antagonist in Tiger 3

In a recent discussion, Emraan Hashmi revealed that YRF's casting head, Shanoo Sharma, called him for a meeting with director Maneesh Sharma. During this meeting, Maneesh Sharma expressed their desire to cast him as the antagonist in the upcoming spy-thriller, Tiger 3. Initially uncertain, Emraan confessed to having reservations. While he had previously portrayed characters with ambiguous moralities, playing a full-fledged villain was uncharted territory. Despite these initial reservations, the actor found the proposition intriguing.

Reflecting on his initial hesitations, he explained, "I was honestly a little skeptical, because when you hear the word ‘antagonist’, certain preconceived notions emerge in your mind. I’ve generally played positive characters, some grey characters.". But he was genuinely impressed by the intricacy, subtlety, and meticulous attention to detail invested in crafting the character.

The Selfiee actor shared that he had nearly collaborated with Salman Khan on multiple occasions in the past. He emphasized that he didn't feel intimidated by the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor on set, citing their longstanding friendship. Emraan mentioned, "I've known Salman for quite some time; he's fond of me, and I'm fond of him. I wasn't intimidated. You generally get intimidated when you don't know your co-star; it happened to me when I worked with Amitabh Bachchan, but not here."

About Tiger 3

With Katrina Kaif in a prominent role and notable cameo appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, Tiger 3 stands as the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Positioned within this interconnected film series, the narrative evolves after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. In this installment, RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, also known as Tiger, undertakes a high-stakes mission to vindicate himself from treason allegations. His journey is further complicated by the imperative to face his long-standing arch-nemesis.

