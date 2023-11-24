Emraan Hashmi thinks ‘powerhouse talent’ Alia Bhatt can bring something new to table with spy universe film

Aditya Chopra’s spy universe is expanding with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger franchise, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan’s War already part of it. Pinkvilla was the first to report that Alia Bhatt is set to headline the first female spy film in the universe. Emraan Hashmi, who recently joined the universe with Tiger 3, has now commented on Alia’s talent, stating that she can bring something new to the table.

Emraan Hashmi’s thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s potential in spy universe

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Emraan Hashmi was asked if he thought Alia Bhatt had the potential to be ‘India’s finest super action spy queen,’ considering she might be joining the spy universe.

Emraan responded, “Of course she does.” He praised Alia, saying, “She is a powerhouse talent and she's done so well for herself so far. And has made such great strides so early in her career in such a short span of time. I think she can bring something really new to the table with this spy film.”

More about Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3

Released on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Tiger 3 has garnered acclaim from fans and made a mark at the box office. Bringing back the dynamic duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as the beloved agents Tiger and Zoya, this action-packed extravaganza introduced Emraan Hashmi as the formidable antagonist. Helmed by director Maneesh Sharma, the film also treated audiences to special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan, seamlessly expanding the threads of the YRF spy universe.

Excitingly, the future of this cinematic universe seems promising, with upcoming projects reported to be Tiger vs Pathaan, War 2, and Alia Bhatt's venture into the spy genre.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia is already gearing up for her next venture, an intense action film titled Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's own Eternal Sunshine Productions, this highly anticipated project was unveiled through a captivating video. Mark your calendars for the release on September 27, 2024!

