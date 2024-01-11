Emraan Hashmi to sign Don 3? Actor visits Farhan Akhtar's office

Just days after Emraan Hashmi started trending as anti-hero of the year on Twitter, the actor was spotted at Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment office in suburban Mumbai for a meeting. According to industry sources, Hashmi is in talks for the part of the villain opposite Ranveer Singh in Akhar's most anticipated film, Don 3. Last year, Akhtar announced the making of Don 3, and months later finalized Singh to play Don in the third installment of the film.

Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani bought the rights to the original 1978 film starring Amitabh Bachchan and remade it with Shah Rukh Khan playing the iconic role in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011). Boman Irani played the negative character in both installments of the film, and now Hashmi will be seen in the role of the antagonist in Don 3.

While Akhtar and Sidhwani are yet to make it official, it didn't come as a surprise considering that Hashmi's performance as the court martialled officer of Pakistani army Aatish Rehman blew away everyone. Hashmi is certainly going to be the most-loved antihero of our times.

