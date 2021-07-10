Emraan Hashmi undergoes massive transformation for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3

As Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to resume the shoot of Tiger 3 by the end of this month, Emraan Hashmi will reportedly join the shoot as well.

has been making the headlines ever since the third installment of his Tiger franchise has been announced. The actor is all set to reprise his role of an Indian spy in the espionage thriller in the third installment and given the success of the two installments, fans are excited about Tiger 3. Interestingly, the movie will also mark Salman’s first collaboration with Emraan Hashmi who will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist and this has undoubtedly left the audience excited.

While it has been reported that Salman and are expected to resume shooting for Tiger 3 by the end of this month, the media report also suggested that Emraan will also be joining the shoot now. Interestingly, ahead of joining the shooting of Tiger 3, has taken the internet by a storm after he had dropped his picture post a workout flaunting his ripped physique. Emraan was seen having his mask on owing to the pandemic as he gave a glimpse of his massive physical transformation for Tiger 3. The actor had captioned the image as, “Only just the beginning!!!”.

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi’s pic:

Only just the beginning!!! pic.twitter.com/d1tyTwJwp8 — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Emraan’s post has got the audience excited and they are looking forward to witnessing his first clash with Salman. One of the Twitter users wrote, “Tiger 3 ki preparations. Ab hoga na bawal movie mei”. Another user tweeted, “Emraan Hashmi Is Working Hard For #Tiger3. Super Excited To See Megastar #SalmanKhan & @emraanhashmi. Together In Tiger 3”.

To note, the makers of Tiger 3 have been planning for an international shoot as well. “With the situation improving, Aditya and Maneesh are keen to pursue their plan of an international schedule. The team is likely to head out of the country post August 15. While the destinations have yet to be locked, Europe and the Middle East form a part of the narrative. So, they thought it would be wiser to shoot the remaining portions at a market in Dubai,” a source close to the development told Mid Day.

Also Read: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to return to Tiger 3 set on THIS date & head for international shoot in August?

Share your comment ×