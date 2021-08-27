Emraan Hashmi on what he learnt from Chehre costar Amitabh Bachchan: Sheer discipline & passion for the craft

Emraan Hashmi is sharing screen space for the first time with superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming release ‘Chehre’ directed by Rumy Jafry. In a recent chat with Zoom, Emraan spoke about his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan and the things he learnt from him. Emraan mentioned that it was surreal and scary to share screen space with the legend.

Speaking about working with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre, Emraan said, “Having these conflicting situations with him (Amitabh Bachchan) on screen was a little surreal and scary. But he is very giving as an actor and extremely disciplined. And when you have such a giving actor, who has a large heart, I think that enhances your performance that makes you more confident in the scene.”

Emraan further spoke about the things he learnt from the legend while filming Chehre and said, “What I learnt from him is sheer discipline and passion for the craft. After so many years, a man who has decades of experience but he still comes for reading to discuss his character with the other characters and the director. And who is there in -16 degrees, out in the snow, will not sit on the seat, will finish his 8-hour shift, and then go back to the hotel. I have seen that.”

Further in the conversation, Emraan was asked about the upcoming much-anticipated third installment of the Tiger franchise alongside and Salman Khan. Emraan neither confirmed nor denied the information and said, “I am not confirming or denying being a part of the film. All I want to speak right now is about ‘Chehre’. Till then enjoy the gym pictures."

