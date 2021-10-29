Emraan Hashmi witnessed an exorcism as a child, shares terrifying experience

Emraan Hashmi is all set to be seen in a horror film titled Dybbuk – The Curse is Real. It is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam horror film Ezra, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Ahead of its release, in an interview, Emraan revealed that during his childhood days, he witnessed an exorcism and it was the “most frightening thing”.

Emraan narrated the tale from his childhood and told Indian Express that the experience left him shaken. “I cannot link it with supernatural as there are somethings which have no explanation. My mother followed Christianity and would regularly take me to the church. When I was about seven-eight, we had gone for a sermon, and an exorcism was happening in there. I didn’t see but heard it, and I don’t know if it was a man or a woman. However, at that age, or any age, it was pretty much the most frightening thing,” Emraan said.

Emraan further said though he is quite a rational person, he feels it would be arrogant on his part to say that the supernatural cannot exist. The actor even revealed that in Bollywood there are studios that are said to be “haunted”, and he even heard a story of “a dancer in Mukesh Mills being possessed during a shoot.”

Previously, Emraan revealed that he does not allow his son Ayaan to watch horror films. He also shared why he does not let him do so. Speaking to Times of India, Emraan said, “I saw his reaction to one of my horror films and I understood that he is not made for it. He is very sensitive and I don’t want him to get scared and have bad dreams at night. After watching his reaction I have mostly kept him away from this genre of films.”

