Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan Hashmi gives major motivation to all cancer patients through his powerful speech

Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 at the age of four and was declared cancer-free after he fought for it for 5 years.

Yesterday, the entire world celebrated World Cancer Day. It is celebrated to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment. Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide; however, with breakthrough research and treatment, the deadly disease can be conquered. Many Bollywood celebs like Sonali Bendre, Tahira Kashyap, , Anurag Basu and others have survived this deadly disease. Among all, there is this cute little kid (Emraan Hashmi's son) who was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 at the age of four.

Ayaan is one big example for all those who are diagnosed with cancer. The kid was declared cancer-free after he fought for it for 5 years. Yesterday on the occasion of World Cancer Day, an event was hosted by Nargis Dutt foundation. A video of Ayaan giving a motivational speech about cancer has gone viral all over social media and this cute boy is winning hearts with his speech. He started off his speech by first saying that this is not the first time he is speaking about cancer but this speech would be better. The 10-year-old kid said, "As I said, cancer is horrible and it hurts you in every way, be it mentally or physically but after I survived it, my whole life was changed. I was a strong and fearless leader. For fighting cancer, you need to have a few qualities and that everyone has. You need to be strong, fearless and be a fighter. To end my speech, I will only say one sentence that Cancer is curable.”

Last year, in an interview, talking about Ayaan suffering from cancer, Emraan Hashmi said, "A family is emotionally devastated when somebody from that family is diagnosed with cancer. My son Ayaan's remission phase - during which cancer might make a comeback - was a tough phase for us as we parents go through a lot of fear psychosis. The whole process is psychologically disturbing. "

