'Ended up in psychiatrist's office': Mahira Khan says Raees backlash triggered bipolar disorder

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan starred in Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film Raees, which was released in 2017. Post that she never worked again in India as Pakistani artists were banned after tensions were created due to the Uri attack in 2016. Mahira has now disclosed her diagnosis of bipolar disorder and revealed that her condition deteriorated after the ban.

Mahira Khan on being diagnosed with manic depression after Raees backlash

During the FWhy podcast, Mahira Khan emotionally discussed her journey with mental illness. The criticism she received following her role in Raees acted as a trigger for her. She shared, “I ended up in a psychiatrist’s office, and she said, ‘We’ll talk about everything later, but I need you to know that you have manic depression’. This is the first time I’m saying that, I don’t know if I should. It’s been six-seven years, I’ve been on anti-depressants. I tried leaving them in the middle, and I went into a very, very dark space.”

Mahira revealed that she had been in and out of hospitals, and even until last year, her condition had deteriorated significantly. She stressed that clinical depression is a genuine challenge, pointing out that while triggers played a role, a significant part of it is also rooted in genetics.

Mahira Khan describes her darkest phase while suffering through mental illness

Mahira also recounted her experience at her lowest point, which occurred last year. She vividly recalled the depths of her struggle, describing how she was confined to her bed and couldn't even muster the strength to go to the bathroom. She shared a moment of prayer when she promised to seize any glimmer of hope or light that came her way. When she resumed taking her medication, she felt a significant improvement, experiencing a sense of relief and a renewed ability to smile and feel lighter.

She continued by saying, “Even in my darkest, worst moments, I never project it. It’s all inside me, mere andar tabahi mach rahi hai, but… It’s been a journey with my depression. I’ve had to work through it, I’ve had to dance through it…” Mahira also expressed her gratitude towards her friends, family, and therapist for their unwavering support throughout her struggles.

