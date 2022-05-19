Enforcement Directorate books Raj Kundra for money laundering in connection to adult films racket case.

Raj Kundra, who was arrested in July 2021, in the adult films racket case has now been booked by the Enforcement Directorate. According to a latest report in India Today, the ED has registered a case against Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra in connection with the adult films racket case which surfaced last year. For the unversed, Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police in July 2021 and spent close to two months in jail.

As per reports, the ED filed a case against Kundra after investigating financial transactions related to the racket. Not just Kundra, but transactions of all those involved have been investigated by the ED. The details of all the accused were collected and a case against Kundra was reportedly filed last week.

While there is no confirmation on when Kundra will be summoned, a report stated that the ED may start questioning next week. Many people have been involved in the adult films racket case, including Kundra, who have been accused of cheating aspiring models and actors with the promise of offering roles in web series or Bollywood films.

These aspiring actors and models were reportedly made to shoot for adult film content under the pretext of landing a Bollywood role. Earlier reports had stated that these actors were also threatened if they refused to shoot for nude scenes. These adult films were shot in rented bungalows or apartments in areas like Madh Island or near Aksa in Malad. These filmed videos were then uploaded to subscription-based apps which were allegedly being run by Raj Kundra and his associates. Ever since his bail, Raj Kundra has kept a low profile in the public eye. In fact, whenever he steps out, Raj Kundra completely covers himself with a full face mask and a hoodie.

