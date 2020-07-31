  • facebook
Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case over dubious transactions in Sushant Singh Rajput's matter

In a latest development, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to probe the missing Rs 15 crore angle.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: July 31, 2020 05:04 pm
News,Sushant Singh Rajput
In a latest development, the Enforcement Directorate has filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after allegations of Rs 15 crore being siphoned off were mentioned in the FIR filed by Sushant's family in Patna, Bihar. ANI confirmed ED's update in a tweet which read, "Enforcement Directorate registers an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in Sushant Singh Rajput death case." 

The ED came into the picture two days ago and asked the Bihar Police for a copy of the FIR that was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh. The ED will be investigating Sushant's two companies, Vividrage RhealityX Pvt. and Front India for World Foundation, which had girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as the director and her brother Showik Chakraborty as the director of both the firms. As per reports, the address of both these companies is registered on a home address in Navi Mumbai which is owned by Rhea and Showik's father Indrajit Chakraborty. 

On Thursday, Bihar Police officials were snapped visiting Sushant's banks and inquiring about transactions and investments. At the moment, the Mumbai Police is probing the professional rivalry angle and seems to have stepped up its investigation after receiving much flak. The Bihar Police is probing all the allegations levelled against Rhea and the ED will be probing the money laundering angle.  

However, fans and personalities like Kangana Ranaut, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and Shekhar Suman among others have been rallying for a CBI probe in the matter. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away due to suicide on 14 June, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla/ANI

