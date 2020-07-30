  • facebook
Enforcement Directorate steps in Sushant Singh Rajput's case; to probe money laundering angle: Report

As per reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped into in Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation and reached out to the Bihar Police for a copy of the FIR.
Updated: July 30, 2020 03:40 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput
In a latest set of developments in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped into the investigation and reached out to the Bihar Police for a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) that was filed by the actor's father KK Singh on Sunday in Patna. According to a report in Times Now, the ED is probing a money laundering angle after Sushant's father alleged that close to Rs 15 crore was transferred from his bank account. 

The ED will also be investigating the two companies, Vividrage RhealityX Pvt. and Front India for World Foundation, which had Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as the director and her brother Showik Chakraborty as the director of both the firms. As per reports, the address of both these companies is registered on a home address in Navi Mumbai which is owned by Rhea and Showik's father Indrajit Chakraborty.

Since the entry of Bihar Police in the scenario, the Mumbai Police has also stepped up its investigation. On Thursday, a team of Bihar Police cops were snapped at the late actor’s bank branch in Mumbai's Bandra to collect details of his account transactions. Apart from this, the Supreme Court also dismissed a plea for CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.  

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde asked  petitioner Alka Priya to approach the Bombay High Court if she had something concrete in the case.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Actor's sister and help provide 'sensational' information to Bihar Police

