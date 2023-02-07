English Vinglish: The Sridevi starrer to release in China on THIS date; Read details

This year's February 24 marks the 5th death anniversary of legendary actress Sridevi . The celebrated female superstar of Indian cinema breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, leaving her family, millions of fans, and the entire film fraternity in deep shock. Sridevi, who had made a successful comeback to the film industry in 2012 with the acclaimed film English Vinglish , was highly active in her career and had an exciting line-up of films in her kitty, at the time of her demise.

This year, Sridevi's death anniversary is going to be an unforgettable experience for her fans and cine-goers, as her acclaimed film English Vinglish is finally getting its Chinese release on the same date. The Gauri Shinde directorial, which marked the legendary actress's comeback to the silver screen after 15 years, is getting released on over 6000 screen across China on her 5th death anniversary. The new update has left Sridevi's fans and film fanatics, equally excited and emotional.

Kumar Ahuja, the COO of Eros International confirmed the reports with an official statement recently, which reads: "Indian films have gradually gained a foothold in the competitive Chinese movie market, the second biggest in the world. We have seen a rising demand for Indian films in China Mainland, especially the ones which are culturally driven. We are excited for the audience in China to marvel at this masterpiece showcasing one of the most memorable performances by the late Bollywood superstar Sridevi."

About English Vinglish

The slice-of-life drama followed a simple Maharashtrian woman named Shashi Godbole, who is constantly ridiculed by her family members for her lack of fluency in English. Sridevi, as always, delivered a fantastic performance as the naive, insecure Shashi who finally finds her strength in life after she visits New York. Amitabh Bachchan made a cameo appearance in the Hindi version of the film, while Ajith Kumar replaced him in the Tamil version. Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nabbou, Sumeet Vyas, Priya Anand, Navika Kotia, and others essayed the supporting roles in the film.