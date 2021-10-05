English Vinglish turns 9: 5 life lessons from Sridevi starrer which we cherish for life

Bollywood has been known for making some of the most heart touching family dramas over the years. And a family drama with ’s magical touch is bound to strike the right chord with millions of hearts. After all, she has been one actress who is known for her versatility and the grace with which she had portrayed her character has been stupendous. While Sridevi has given several blockbusters in her career of over four decades, her comeback movie – 2012 released English Vinglish has been special for more than one reason.

For the uninitiated, English Vinglish narrated the story of a simple middle aged woman who was dedicated towards her family. However, her struggle with English often left her in an awkward situation. But her trip to the United States not just changed her outlook towards life but also gave her the confidence to overcome her struggle with English. While English Vinglish was a story that touched millions of hearts in several ways, it also came with some important life lessons. So, as this Gauri Shinde directorial completes 9 years of release, here are the lessons we learnt from English Vinglish:

First experience is always special, make the most of it

It is said that there is always a first time for everything. While we fail to understand the importance of the first attempt, English Vinglish taught us how special the first experience is in everything, be it the first flight, first solo trip or first trip to the US and much more. The first experience can be successful or can be a disaster, but it will always be close to your heart.

It’s never too late to learn anything

Age is just a number. We often hear this phrase at several steps in life. But when it comes to learning a new talent, new hobby or maybe a new language, we often consider age as a barrier. However, English Vinglish proved that one can learn anything at any point of time irrespective of their age.

No one has the right to belittle you

We often look at our loved ones to support us, respect us and love us irrespective of our flaws. However, our self confidence goes for a toll if our family belittle us even in a humorous way. However, this Sridevi starrer made it a point to explain that family happens to be one’s biggest strength and shouldn’t make you feel bad about yourself.

Knowing a language and intelligence are different things

In this fast growing world, getting hold of a widely spoken language is considered to be a parameter to judge one’s intelligence. However, the Gauri Shinde directorial proved that knowing a language isn’t synonymous with intellect, rather it is just a way to communicate.

Self love is important

It is important to accept your flaws and love yourself. Feeling good about oneself gives you a different kind of confidence that helps conquer your flaws. One should understand his/her value and makes sure people treasure their presence in their respective life./