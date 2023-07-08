Enigma of Tagore: Anupam Kher unveils intriguing transformation on Instagram

Renowned actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to announce his latest project, where he will be portraying the iconic figure of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Although Anupam did not reveal the title or release date of the film, he shared a captivating black and white photo showcasing his look as Tagore. With white hair, a long beard, and an outfit reminiscent of the legendary poet, Anupam exuded a serious expression as he posed for the camera.

In his caption, Anupam expressed his delight in portraying Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in what marks his 538th project.

"Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga (It is my good fortune that I have got the privilege of embodying Gurudev on screen! Soon I will share more information about this film with you)."

What do fans have to say

The post garnered immense praise and admiration from fans and fellow industry members. Comments flooded in with expressions of awe, praising Kher's uncanny resemblance to the iconic poet. Fans expressed their excitement and confidence in Kher's ability to deliver a memorable performance, while wishing him the best for the project.

Who was Rabindranath Tagore?

Rabindranath Tagore holds a significant place in Indian literature and cultural history. He is the first Indian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He is renowned for writing the national anthems of India and Bangladesh. He is often referred to as Gurudev, Kabiguru, or the Bard of Bengal.

Anupam Kher has an exciting lineup of films in the pipeline. He will be seen in director Anurag Basu's anthology film, Metro In Dino, featuring a stellar cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta. He will be seen in The Vaccine War, which explores India's contributions to the global race for a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic. He is also a part of Emergency, a directorial venture by Kangana Ranaut.

