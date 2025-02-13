Enjoyed Sanya Malhotra’s performance in Mrs.? These 5 OTT movies of hers are a must-watch

Sanya Malhotra is currently enjoying the success of her recently released Zee5 film Mrs. Her performance, along with the film’s gripping storyline, has received immense love from both fans and critics. If you admired her role, here are some of her must-watch movies on OTT that you shouldn't miss!

1. Ludo

Ludo, streaming on Netflix, is a dark comedy anthology directed by Anurag Basu. The film intertwines multiple stories of crime, love, and fate in a quirky, fast-paced narrative. Sanya Malhotra plays Shruti, a woman caught in a complicated love story, delivering a charming and heartfelt performance in the ensemble cast.

2. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a romantic drama streaming on Netflix, starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film revolves around a newlywed couple navigating a long-distance marriage due to career aspirations. Sanya plays Meenakshi, a confident and independent woman trying to balance love and personal ambitions, delivering a heartfelt performance.

3. Kathal

Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery is a satirical comedy-drama streaming on Netflix. Starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role, the film revolves around a young, determined police officer investigating the bizarre case of missing jackfruits from a politician’s garden. With humor and social commentary, Kathal delivers an engaging and thought-provoking watch.

4. Shakuntla Devi

Shakuntala Devi is a biographical drama streaming on Amazon Prime Video, based on the life of the renowned mathematician Shakuntala Devi, also known as the "Human Computer." Sanya Malhotra plays the role of Anupama Banerjee, Shakuntala's daughter, showcasing the complex mother-daughter relationship at the heart of the film.

5. Photograph

Photograph is a heartwarming drama streaming on Amazon Prime Video, directed by Ritesh Batra. The film follows a struggling street photographer (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who convinces a stranger, played by Sanya Malhotra, to pose as his fiancée to appease his grandmother. Sanya delivers a subtle yet powerful performance as the reserved and introspective Miloni.

Mrs. is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform Zee5. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!