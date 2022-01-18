Live

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Jan 18, 2022 03:11 PM IST
 
 
Entertainment LIVE News Updates: Farhan, Shibani at Javed Akhtar's birthday, Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU.
Highlights
January 18, 2022, 03:10 pm IST
Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey loading this Holi!

Akshay Kumar announced on Tuesday that his much anticipated film Bachchan Pandey is set to take the big screen by storm this year. Taking to social media, the actor shared a brand new poster and wrote, "L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March, 2022." Check it out: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

January 18, 2022, 02:33 pm IST
Four More Shots Please Season 3 to kick off last schedule in April

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kirti Kulhari, who stars alongside, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J in Four More Shots Please! revealed that the show's last schedule will be shot outside India. "We have one foreign schedule remaining, but the situation is not (conducive) right now. The schedule will roll in April, somewhere in Europe," Kirti said. 

January 18, 2022, 02:05 pm IST
Kiara Advani glistens in white bikini in Maldives

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara dropped a video in which she added several moments from her Maldives vacation which she had taken with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra earlier this month. While Sidharth did not feature in the video, Kiara dropped some stunning glimpses in a white bikini. Click here to watch! 

 

 

January 18, 2022, 01:23 pm IST
Twinkle Khanna & Akshay Kumar's perfect anniversary getaway

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar zoomed off to Ranthambore for their anniversary trip but not without their daughter Nitara. On Tuesday, Twinkle shared some more cute glimpses from their trip which featured the father-daughter duo Akshay Kumar and Nitara. Just like Akshay, Twinkle also shared a video of a majestic tigress which they spotted on their morning safari. Check out her post below: 

 

 

January 18, 2022, 12:21 pm IST
Suriya's Jai Bhim at Oscars

Suriya’s last release Jai Bhim directed by TJ Gnanavel is going places. The film, which is inspired by true events of the tribal community, has now made it to the Oscars' YouTube channel. Yes, Jai Bhim has been featured in the official YouTube channel of the Academy Awards. Click on read full article to watch a glimpse. 

January 18, 2022, 11:52 am IST
Dhanush's statement on divorce
Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have parted ways after 18 years of marriage. In a shock to his fans, the actor made the announcement on social media on Monday night. The official statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents, and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D." 
 
January 18, 2022, 11:39 am IST
Inside Pics: Javed Akhtar's 77th birthday celebration

Javed Akhtar, who turned 77 on Monday, celebrated his birthday with family and close friends at his farmhouse. His wife and actor Shabana Azmi, son Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar, first wife Honey Irani and film producer Boney Kapoor, film director Rumi Jafry attended the celebration. Take a look: 

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

January 18, 2022, 11:08 am IST
Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in ICU
Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to fight COVID-19 and pneumonia at a private hospital in Mumbai. She was hospitalised last week after testing positive for the deadly virus. While speaking to ANI, Dr. Pratik Samdani, who is treating her, offered a health update on Monday evening. “Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward and we are monitoring her health. She will take time to recover due to her old age,” the doctor said. 
