Entertainment LIVE News Updates: Farhan, Shibani at Javed Akhtar's birthday, Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU
Akshay Kumar announced on Tuesday that his much anticipated film Bachchan Pandey is set to take the big screen by storm this year. Taking to social media, the actor shared a brand new poster and wrote, "L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March, 2022." Check it out:
Speaking to Mid-Day, Kirti Kulhari, who stars alongside, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J in Four More Shots Please! revealed that the show's last schedule will be shot outside India. "We have one foreign schedule remaining, but the situation is not (conducive) right now. The schedule will roll in April, somewhere in Europe," Kirti said.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara dropped a video in which she added several moments from her Maldives vacation which she had taken with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra earlier this month. While Sidharth did not feature in the video, Kiara dropped some stunning glimpses in a white bikini. Click here to watch!
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar zoomed off to Ranthambore for their anniversary trip but not without their daughter Nitara. On Tuesday, Twinkle shared some more cute glimpses from their trip which featured the father-daughter duo Akshay Kumar and Nitara. Just like Akshay, Twinkle also shared a video of a majestic tigress which they spotted on their morning safari. Check out her post below:
Suriya’s last release Jai Bhim directed by TJ Gnanavel is going places. The film, which is inspired by true events of the tribal community, has now made it to the Oscars' YouTube channel. Yes, Jai Bhim has been featured in the official YouTube channel of the Academy Awards. Click on read full article to watch a glimpse.
Javed Akhtar, who turned 77 on Monday, celebrated his birthday with family and close friends at his farmhouse. His wife and actor Shabana Azmi, son Farhan Akhtar, daughter Zoya Akhtar, first wife Honey Irani and film producer Boney Kapoor, film director Rumi Jafry attended the celebration. Take a look: