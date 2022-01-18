Entertainment LIVE News Updates: Farhan, Shibani at Javed Akhtar's birthday, Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have parted ways after 18 years of marriage. In a shock to his fans, the actor made the announcement on social media on Monday night. The official statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents, and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D."

