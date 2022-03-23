Entertainment Live Updates: Abhishek Bachchan’s note for Dasvi, Sonam’s mother-in-law happy for her pregnancy

Abhishek Bachchan has been creating a massive buzz for Dasvi these days. And while the makers are set to release the trailer of the movie today, Abhishek has penned a sweet note for the movie. In the note, the actor wrote that the movie is very close to his heart. "I really believe in this film and what it has to say. To make a film that is entertaining and leaves you with a thought or something to think about gives me such joy. I hope it has a similar effect on you too. "