Entertainment LIVE News Updates: Alia Bhatt is all smiles with her girl gang, Deepika Padukone snapped in city

December 22, 2021, 01:41 pm IST
Alia and her girl gang!
It is raining weddings for Alia Bhatt! The actress recently attended her close girl friend's wedding and made for a stunning impression at the festivities. Don't believe us? Check out the photos below.
December 22, 2021, 01:29 pm IST
Deepika Padukone snapped in the city!
On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone stepped out in Mumbai for a dubbing session. The actress was snapped post her work as she waved out to the paparazzi before heading home. Deepika will soon be seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan which is all set to release on 25 January, 2022.
December 22, 2021, 12:26 pm IST
Sara Ali Khan's recalls rudest comment
During the recent promotions of Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee Shots with Karan. The young actress was asked about the worst criticism she received for her performance so far. Calling it 'pretty rude', Sara revealed that the comment came after the failure of Love Aaj Kal 2 at the box office. She said, "I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude."
December 22, 2021, 12:03 pm IST
Nora Fatehi to appear as prosecution witness
Nora Fatehi will turn up as prosecution witness against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in the Rs 200 extortion case. The actress has been questioned several times by the ED and thus will now appear as prosecution witness to make the case tighter. Nora had earlier reportedly confessed to receiving lavish gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar.
December 22, 2021, 11:36 am IST
India's entry Koozhangal crashes out of Oscars race
Oscars 2022 is just months away from taking place and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences declared the shortlisted nominations for Best International Film. India's official entry this year was PS Vinothraj's Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) and while the film was a promising one, it failed to reach the next round! Click the link to read details!
December 22, 2021, 10:52 am IST
4 years of Tiger Zinda Hai
Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial Tiger Zinda Hai clocked four years today. The action was top notch and Zafar's direction added another charm to the film. On the film's furth anniversary, fans are keenly looking forward to what's next in store. From Emraan Hashmi to all locations, Pinkvilla brings all the details you need to know about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai sequel. Click link below to read deets!
December 22, 2021, 10:47 am IST
Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore 2 underway
Akshay Kumar's much loved film Rowdy Rathore is gearing up for a return. Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that he was approached by producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali for writing the script for Rowdy Rathore 2 and he is currently working on the same.
December 22, 2021, 10:30 pm IST
Tiger Shroff's eye injury
Tiger Shroff had announced Ganapath: Part One a few months ago, much to the delight of his fans. While the prep and shoot was underway in the UK, the actor reportedly suffered an eye injury. Taking to his Instagram Story, Tiger shared a selfie featuring him with a swollen eye and a black and blue mark around his eye.
