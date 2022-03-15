Entertainment LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt gets birthday wishes, Brahmastra's Isha's first look with Ranbir Kapoor
To wish her sister Alia Bhatt on her birthday, Shaheen Bhatt dropped the cutest photo. In the photo, Shaheen could be seen lifting up Alia in her arms while the two laughed away. Sharing the photo, Shaheen wrote, "My best friend, my baby girl, my everything. There are few things in life comparable to the joy of having you by my side on this and every journey. I’m so proud of you. Of the person you’re evolving into, of the person you so effortlessly are, of the person you work so hard to be."
On Tuesday, Tahira Kashyap took to social media to wish husband Ayushmann Khurrana on their 21st dating anniversary. Tahira shared cute photos of them celebrating with a cake. She wrote, "21 years of creating memories And we still fight and love like how it was in 2001! @ayushmannk only you bring out the best in me even in the most testing situation!Umm forever #happydatinganniversary."
On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans by sharing a post featuring him with a symbol of 'SRK+'. With it he wrote, "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein." It left fans wondering if Shah Rukh is coming out with new OTT projects or an app. However, later, Salman Khan congratulated his friend and claimed that SRK was launching his own app. Salman wrote, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+."
On Alia Bhatt's birthday, her beau Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor as well as sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared priceless photos with her and wished her. Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful inside out." On the other hand, Riddhima wrote, "Happiest bday my beautiful Aaloo! Love you so much."
Sending out love and good wishes to Alia Bhatt on her birthday, her mentor, Karan Johar penned a long note for her and shared her first look as Isha from Brahmastra Part One Shiva. In the his note, Karan not only wished Alia but also went onto call her his 'brahmastra.'
Salman Khan took to social media on Tuesday to share the first teaser of Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 teaser. He wrote, "I don’t have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34." The trailer will be out on March 21 and film will release on April 29.
On Alia Bhatt's birthday, Ayan Mukerji took to social media to surprise her with a first look as Isha from Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The short video features glimpses of Alia as Isha with Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva. We also get to see Ranbir Kapoor emitting fire from his palms and the graphics look absolutely fabulous. Alia also shared it on her handle and wrote, "happy birthday to me. can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha. Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you!"
