Entertainment Live Updates: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wrap Brahmastra, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's pics
On Tuesday, Virat Kohli dropped a cute selfie with Anushka Sharma as they spent time at their house in daughter Vamika's play area. Anushka was seen clad in a white and red striped tee with a pair of hoop earrings. On the other hand, Virat is seen sporting a maroon tee. The couple smiled as they posed together.
Deepika Padukone recently attended the Time100 Impact Awards in Dubai and there, she was presented with an award for her work in mental health space. Now, a photo of Deepika and Ranveer posing with a fan at the event has hit the internet and it will leave you in awe. Deepika opted for an ivory saree for the event and managed to leave everyone in awe. Ranveer kept it stylish in a red achkan set.
On Tuesday, Ayan Mukerji took to social media to celebrate the wrap of Brahmastra after 5 years. Sharing photos featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor from the Varanasi schedule, Ayan wrote, "And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one!Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead ! 09.09.2022 - Here we come."