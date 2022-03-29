Entertainment Live Updates: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wrap Brahmastra, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's pics

On Tuesday, Ayan Mukerji took to social media to celebrate the wrap of Brahmastra after 5 years. Sharing photos featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor from the Varanasi schedule, Ayan wrote, "And finally… It’s a Wrap! 5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one!Absolutely incredible, challenging, once-in-a-lifetime journey!!! Some hand of destiny that we finished the shoot of ‘Part One: Shiva’ in Varanasi - a city infused with the spirit of Shiv Bhagwan, and that too at the most sacred Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, allowing us to finish in an atmosphere of purity, joy and blessings. Exciting days ahead, last lap ahead ! 09.09.2022 - Here we come."