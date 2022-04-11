Entertainment LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt reacts to wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey pushed

Last night, BeYouNick took to his Instagram space and shared a video in which he could be seen recreating a scene from Shahid Kapoor’s 2019 film Kabir Singh. In the video, he could be seen dressed in a white kurta-pajama set and desperately running behind a car that had the banner ‘Alia weds Ranbir’ written on it. He also added a picture of his with Alia and he replaced it with Ranbir’s photo. To make it even funnier he added a sad song to the video. It was quite hilarious, and Alia could not help but react to the post, as she wrote, “ded (laughing emoji)”.