Entertainment LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt reacts to wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey pushed
April 11, 2022, 10:30 am IST
Alia Bhatt REACTS to wedding buzz with Ranbir Kapoor for the FIRST time as YouTuber posts funny VIDEO
Last night, BeYouNick took to his Instagram space and shared a video in which he could be seen recreating a scene from Shahid Kapoor’s 2019 film Kabir Singh. In the video, he could be seen dressed in a white kurta-pajama set and desperately running behind a car that had the banner ‘Alia weds Ranbir’ written on it. He also added a picture of his with Alia and he replaced it with Ranbir’s photo. To make it even funnier he added a sad song to the video. It was quite hilarious, and Alia could not help but react to the post, as she wrote, “ded (laughing emoji)”.
