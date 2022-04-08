Live
Entertainment LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt’s bachelorette party, Yami Gautam’s mean incident with designers
April 8, 2022, 11:06 am IST
Yami Gautam opens up on some designers not giving her their outfits
Recalling an incident that happened with her, Yami Gautam said, “I remember I heard that about myself once. That person said, ‘No, that lehenga is not for you’, and I was like ‘What, why?!’, and they said, ‘No, just doesn’t work with that designer’. It was so mean. I don’t understand what the criteria is, how can you make someone feel so bad? But its not true for all designers, some of them are really good with their work and their attitude, but there is always a rotten apple.” Yami revealed that this was the incident after which she decided that she will never allow anyone to make her feel bad about herself. And she had it in her head that when it will be her special day, it is going to be her way. She always had it in her mind that she would be wearing her mother’s saree on her special day because of the way she feels connected with that emotion.
April 8, 2022, 10:30 am IST
Alia Bhatt's BFFs Anushka Ranjan, Akansha planning bachelorette party?
A source close to India Today revealed, "Akansha and Anushka have been friends with Alia for the longest time. They are planning a special party for the actress ahead of her wedding to Ranbir. The party will most likely take place at Anushka's place. And the guest list includes Alia's childhood friends as well."
