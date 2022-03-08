Entertainment LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, B-town wishes Happy Women's Day
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Katrina Kaif took to social media to celebrate the ladies in her family. She shared a beautiful photo with her sisters and wrote, "a lot of WOMEN in one family #womensday #sisters."
After getting married in an intimate wedding on February 19, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar hosted an after-party that night at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse. Now, Shibani has shared glimpses from it and well, the couple looks spectacular in all glammed up looks.
Losing a pet is heartbreaking and for Akshay Kumar and Twinkle, the demise of their pet Cleo certainly is a massive loss. On Tuesday, Akshay shared heartwarming photos with his pet and penned a note mourning his loss. Akshay wrote, "They say dogs leave paw prints on our hearts. You took a part of our hearts with you today. Rest well up there, Cleo. Will miss you."
Superstar Ajay Devgn chose to wish the ladies in his life in the sweetest way on International Women's Day. The superstar shared a post where he struck off his name and introduced himself as Veena Devgn's son, Kajol's husband and Nysa's father. He wrote, "Thank you all for shaping me in the most wonderful way. #InternationalWomensDay."
Thank you all for shaping me in the most wonderful way. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/DoklwC593Q
— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 8, 2022
As per a report in Deadline, Alia Bhatt is all set to star alongside Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan in Netflix's Humans Of Stone. The announcement was also made officially by Netflix as well as Alia Bhatt. The star will be a part of the spy thriller and make her debut in Hollywood.