Entertainment LIVE Updates: Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot, B-town wishes Happy Women's Day

Superstar Ajay Devgn chose to wish the ladies in his life in the sweetest way on International Women's Day. The superstar shared a post where he struck off his name and introduced himself as Veena Devgn's son, Kajol's husband and Nysa's father. He wrote, "Thank you all for shaping me in the most wonderful way. #InternationalWomensDay."

