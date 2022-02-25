Live

Entertainment Live Updates: Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi review, Shahid Kapoor's birthday, Hrithik-Saba's pics

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Feb 25, 2022 12:21 PM IST  |  35.4K
 
 
Entertainment Live Updates: Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi review, Shahid Kapoor's birthday, Hrithik-Saba's pics
Entertainment Live Updates: Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi review, Shahid Kapoor's birthday, Hrithik-Saba's pics
Highlights
February 25, 2022, 12:18 pm IST
Neetu Kapoor reviews Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Amid the praise for Alia Bhatt's act in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor also has shared her take on the film. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Watch how @aliaabhatt hits the ball out of the park." Alia replied to her and wrote, "Love You."

Have a look:

Read Full Article
February 25, 2022, 11:58 am IST
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's unseen pics from Sunday date

Last Sunday, Saba Azad joined Hrithik Roshan and his family for a lunch. While the family photo of the rumoured lovebirds had taken the internet by storm, now unseen photos of the two with the chefs for the lunch are going viral. 

Have a look:

Read Full Article
February 25, 2022, 11:36 am IST
Anushka Sharma shares Chakda Xpress practice pics

Actress Anushka Sharma has been prepping to play the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress. Today, she shared photos from her net sessions and left fans excited to see her in the film. 

Have a look:

Read Full Article
February 25, 2022, 10:49 am IST
Gangubai Kathiawadi Review

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi has released in theatres and well, our reviewer Sanjana Jadhav has watched it. Here's what she feels about the film. "Alia Bhatt and the cast performance, Bhansali's visuals and a sneak peek into this brutal world makes it a definite watch," writes Sanjana. 

Read Full Article

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!
Anonymous
5 minutes ago
IwafhjlkkGjfytad
0 REPLY