Entertainment LIVE Updates: Amitabh Bachchan names Abhishek Bachchan his heir, Alia Bhatt's note for Shaheen
March 24, 2022, 10:58 am IST
Amitabh Bachchan names Abhishek Bachchan his 'uttaradhikaari'
After seeing Dasvi trailer featuring son Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan praised it on Twitter and later penned a huge appreciation note on his blog. On his blog, Big B named his son his successor and hit out at everyone who criticises him.
