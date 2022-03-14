Live

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Birthday boy Aamir Khan on Kiran Rao, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani at an event

March 14, 2022, 12:20 pm IST
See how Ananya Panday is prepping for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Actress Ananya Panday is counting days for starting her next Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She shared a glimpse of her fun prep and it will leave you laughing. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "What 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' prep looks like clearing going cray waitin 4 u guyz @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

March 14, 2022, 12:12 pm IST
Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi teaser out

On Monday, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a teaser of his film Dasvi and announced that it will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Sharing the video, Abhishek wrote, "From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes!#Dasvi streaming from 7th April on @JioCinema & @NetflixIndia."

March 14, 2022, 11:34 am IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan jets off with Taimur, Jeh and sis Karisma

On Monday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped arriving at the private airport with her sons Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor. All of them together were seen heading out of Mumbai via the private airport. The cute moment of Karisma meeting little Jeh and pulling his cheeks will tug at your heartstrings. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

March 14, 2022, 11:21 am IST
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon attend Hello Hall Of Fame Awards

At the Hello Hall Of Fame Awards, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and others graced the red carpet. From Sidharth's cute red carpet moment with Kriti to Kiara's stunning yellow gown, everything about the show is making headlines. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

March 14, 2022, 11:13 am IST
Aamir Khan shares what ex-wife Kiran Rao gave him as a birthday gift

In a recent chat with News18, Aamir Khan, who is celebrating his 57th birthday today, opened up about what his ex-wife Kiran Rao gifted him. He revealed that Kiran gave him a list of points about him that left him wondering. He said, "I feel it’s the best birthday gift of my life. She pointed out my weakness with honesty and love, no one tells you what she told me."

