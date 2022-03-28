Live
Entertainment Live Updates: Btown on Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars row, Deepika Padukone honoured in TIME100
March 28, 2022, 11:54 am IST
Deepika Padukone honoured for work in mental health space
Actress Deepika Padukone has been doing exemplarary work in the field of mental health. For it, she was recognised by Time100 Impact Awards. She shared a post on social media about it and left fans in awe. She wrote, "Pretty decent start to a Monday morning I would think…#GRATITUDE." Check it out here.
