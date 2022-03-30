Entertainment Highlights March 30: Ranbir Kapoor on his & Alia Bhatt's wedding, Janhvi-Varun in Bawaal

In a recent chat with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he's a big fan of OTT content and revealed the films and shows he watched recently. During the same, he happened to share that he loved Alia's act in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said, "Alia just whacked it out of the park. So proud of her. And I know how much she gave to that film in the process of making it. She deserves every bit of success that is coming her way. Every bit of love that is coming her way."