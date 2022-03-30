Entertainment Highlights March 30: Ranbir Kapoor on his & Alia Bhatt's wedding, Janhvi-Varun in Bawaal

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Mar 31, 2022 07:20 AM IST  |  331.8K
Highlights
March 30, 2022, 08:42 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor clears the air about his April wedding with Alia Bhatt

Recently, there have been speculations that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot in April this year and that the preparations are going on in full swing. However, in his recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor has cleared the air about his wedding and stated that he is not tying the knot in April. However, the actor did clarify that they are planning to get married by the end of this year.

March 30, 2022, 08:18 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor was excited when Sharmaji Namkeen was offered to him

In his recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor recalled his father Rishi Kapoor's reaction when he was offered the role in Sharmaji Namkeen and said that the late actor was quite excited. Furthermore, director Hitesh Bhatia also revealed that Rishi Kapoor was also involved in the scripting of the film and had loved the idea.

March 30, 2022, 06:42 pm IST
'Katrina Kaif is very grounded' reveals Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal

In a recent interview with Times Of India, Sunny Kaushal opened up about welcoming his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif into the family. The Hurdang actor said, "It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person. She brings positive energy into the family. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded."

March 30, 2022, 06:02 pm IST
Ranbir, Alia, Aamir and more pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor on Om Shanti Om song

Ahead of late Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen's release, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria got together to pay a tribute to the legendary star. They recreated Om Shanti Om song from Karz and danced together. Sharing it, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "To the legend who left a legacy behind #legendsareforever." 

 

March 30, 2022, 05:39 pm IST
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani introduce their furry co-star

Bhool Bhulaiyaa duo Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani took to social media to share a cute video featuring a cute new co-star who joined them on sets. Kartik and Kiara could be seen playing with a dog in the video. Kartik joked about not letting his own pet Katori know about this new furry friend. Check it out here.

March 30, 2022, 04:56 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor reveals Rishi Kapoor was upset over not completing Sharmaji Namkeen

In a recent chat with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his late father Rishi Kapoor and his last film Sharmaji Namkeen. Ranbir Kapoor revealed that this film defines a very tough period in Rishi Kapoor’s life. "It used to pain him, it used to disturb him that he started a film and he could not complete it," said Ranbir Kapoor.

March 30, 2022, 04:49 pm IST
John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Singh promote Attack in style

On Wednesday, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham dressed to impress as they headed to promote Attack. While Jacqueline is seen clad in a black maxi dress, Rakul opted for a yellow short dress. John was seen in a black tee and jeanes. The trio posed for paps amid promotions. 

March 30, 2022, 04:34 pm IST
Abhay Deol recreates Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap gate row

On Wednesday, Abhay Deol dropped a quirky video on his social media handle where he recreated the viral Oscars moment where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. The actor wrote, "@itsanitarani telling me about the Oscars. I'd have stood up and turned the other cheek if I knew what was coming!"

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

March 30, 2022, 03:54 pm IST
Shahid Kapoor promotes Jersey in style

Actor Shahid Kapoor was snapped today in the city as he promoted his film Jersey. Shahid was seen clad in an all white attire for the same. He posed for the paps and managed to leave everyone in awe of his cool look. 

March 30, 2022, 03:24 pm IST
Somy Ali hopes 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood' get exposed

On Wednesday, Somy Ali took to social media to share a still from a song of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya. With it, she wrote, "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."

A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali) 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Somy Ali (@realsomyali)

March 30, 2022, 03:08 pm IST
Aayush Sharma pens a note on son Ahil's birthday

On the occasion of his son Ahil Sharma's birthday, Aayush Sharma shared lovely photos. Along with it, he penned a heartfelt note for his son. He wrote, "Happy birthday Ahil-Man .. congratulations on turning 6, I can see you Cant contain your excitement of being a big boy with your recent growth spurt and new hairstyle. Finding it hard to keep up with your energy, please go easy on your old man."

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

March 30, 2022, 02:44 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt's act in Gangubai Kathiawadi

In a recent chat with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he's a big fan of OTT content and revealed the films and shows he watched recently. During the same, he happened to share that he loved Alia's act in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said, "Alia just whacked it out of the park. So proud of her. And I know how much she gave to that film in the process of making it. She deserves every bit of success that is coming her way. Every bit of love that is coming her way."

March 30, 2022, 02:34 pm IST
Mahesh Bhatt opens up on Ranbir and Alia's wedding

Amid the rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, the Raazi star's father Mahesh Bhatt spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and denied any such happening. He said that they haven't prepared anything for it. Further, he added, "It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when."

March 30, 2022, 02:23 pm IST
Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon papped as they step out

On Wednesday, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon were snapped by the paparazzi as they headed out. Ananya was seen clad in a black sports bralette with matching shorts and a jacket. She was seen exiting her Yoga class. On the other hand, Kriti kept it chic in a brown midi dress with a jacket for a meeting at producer Anand Pandit's office.

March 30, 2022, 01:36 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor confirms his and Alia Bhatt's wedding to take place 'soon'

In a recent chat with NDTV while promoting late Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir Kapoor said that he and Alia Bhatt have 'intentions of getting married soon'. However, he did mention that he will not reveal the date in a media interaction. Ranbir said,"I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon." 

March 30, 2022, 12:43 pm IST
Dia Mirza pens a heartfelt note for Samaira

On Samaira Rekhi's birthday, Dia Mirza penned a sweet note for her. She shared a beautiful photo of Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter and wrote, "Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light @samairarekhi."

March 30, 2022, 12:09 pm IST
Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan to star in Bawaal

On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan announced their first film together and it is titled 'Bawaal'. Collaborating with director Nitesh Tiwari, Janhvi and Varun will be seen in the lead in the film together. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on April 7, 2023. 

March 30, 2022, 11:52 am IST
Anushka Sharma is all things cute and goofy in a BTS video

On Wednesday, actress Anushka Sharma dropped a video featuring behind-the-scenes snippets of her shoot. In the fun video, Anushka could be seen dancing, posing and making most of the moments in between the shot. Sharing it, she wrote, "शूटिंग पे." Check it out here.

March 30, 2022, 11:32 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika pose with fans in Spain after Pathaan wrap

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan had wrapped up the Pathaan schedule last week. Now, photos of King Khan and Deepika with their fans in Spain are going viral on social media. In the photos, SRK could be seen flaunting his long locks for Pathaan while Deepika managed to grab the attention with her stylish looks.

A post shared by(@gulnaazukhan)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@gulnaazukhan)

March 30, 2022, 11:19 am IST
Abhishek Bachchan screens Dasvi first in jail

Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur is all set to release next month. Ahead of it, Abhishek has shared a video in which he is seen visiting the jail where he shot with Nimrat and Yami for the first screening of Dasvi. He kept his promise to the inmates of screening the film first in the jail before its release. Check it out here

