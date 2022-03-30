Entertainment Highlights March 30: Ranbir Kapoor on his & Alia Bhatt's wedding, Janhvi-Varun in Bawaal
Recently, there have been speculations that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are tying the knot in April this year and that the preparations are going on in full swing. However, in his recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor has cleared the air about his wedding and stated that he is not tying the knot in April. However, the actor did clarify that they are planning to get married by the end of this year.
In his recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor recalled his father Rishi Kapoor's reaction when he was offered the role in Sharmaji Namkeen and said that the late actor was quite excited. Furthermore, director Hitesh Bhatia also revealed that Rishi Kapoor was also involved in the scripting of the film and had loved the idea.
In a recent interview with Times Of India, Sunny Kaushal opened up about welcoming his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif into the family. The Hurdang actor said, "It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person. She brings positive energy into the family. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded."
Ahead of late Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen's release, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria got together to pay a tribute to the legendary star. They recreated Om Shanti Om song from Karz and danced together. Sharing it, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "To the legend who left a legacy behind #legendsareforever."
Bhool Bhulaiyaa duo Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani took to social media to share a cute video featuring a cute new co-star who joined them on sets. Kartik and Kiara could be seen playing with a dog in the video. Kartik joked about not letting his own pet Katori know about this new furry friend. Check it out here.
In a recent chat with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his late father Rishi Kapoor and his last film Sharmaji Namkeen. Ranbir Kapoor revealed that this film defines a very tough period in Rishi Kapoor’s life. "It used to pain him, it used to disturb him that he started a film and he could not complete it," said Ranbir Kapoor.
On Wednesday, Rakul Preet Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham dressed to impress as they headed to promote Attack. While Jacqueline is seen clad in a black maxi dress, Rakul opted for a yellow short dress. John was seen in a black tee and jeanes. The trio posed for paps amid promotions.
On Wednesday, Abhay Deol dropped a quirky video on his social media handle where he recreated the viral Oscars moment where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. The actor wrote, "@itsanitarani telling me about the Oscars. I’d have stood up and turned the other cheek if I knew what was coming!"
Actor Shahid Kapoor was snapped today in the city as he promoted his film Jersey. Shahid was seen clad in an all white attire for the same. He posed for the paps and managed to leave everyone in awe of his cool look.
On Wednesday, Somy Ali took to social media to share a still from a song of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer Maine Pyar Kiya. With it, she wrote, "The Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood! You will be exposed. The women you abused wil come out one day and share their truth. Just like @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb."
On the occasion of his son Ahil Sharma's birthday, Aayush Sharma shared lovely photos. Along with it, he penned a heartfelt note for his son. He wrote, "Happy birthday Ahil-Man .. congratulations on turning 6, I can see you Cant contain your excitement of being a big boy with your recent growth spurt and new hairstyle. Finding it hard to keep up with your energy, please go easy on your old man."
In a recent chat with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he's a big fan of OTT content and revealed the films and shows he watched recently. During the same, he happened to share that he loved Alia's act in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said, "Alia just whacked it out of the park. So proud of her. And I know how much she gave to that film in the process of making it. She deserves every bit of success that is coming her way. Every bit of love that is coming her way."
Amid the rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, the Raazi star's father Mahesh Bhatt spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and denied any such happening. He said that they haven't prepared anything for it. Further, he added, "It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when."
On Wednesday, Ananya Panday and Kriti Sanon were snapped by the paparazzi as they headed out. Ananya was seen clad in a black sports bralette with matching shorts and a jacket. She was seen exiting her Yoga class. On the other hand, Kriti kept it chic in a brown midi dress with a jacket for a meeting at producer Anand Pandit's office.
In a recent chat with NDTV while promoting late Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir Kapoor said that he and Alia Bhatt have 'intentions of getting married soon'. However, he did mention that he will not reveal the date in a media interaction. Ranbir said,"I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."
On Samaira Rekhi's birthday, Dia Mirza penned a sweet note for her. She shared a beautiful photo of Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter and wrote, "Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could. You are so special Sam and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you. I love you. Keep spreading your love and light @samairarekhi."
On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan announced their first film together and it is titled 'Bawaal'. Collaborating with director Nitesh Tiwari, Janhvi and Varun will be seen in the lead in the film together. It is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on April 7, 2023.
On Wednesday, actress Anushka Sharma dropped a video featuring behind-the-scenes snippets of her shoot. In the fun video, Anushka could be seen dancing, posing and making most of the moments in between the shot. Sharing it, she wrote, "शूटिंग पे." Check it out here.
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan had wrapped up the Pathaan schedule last week. Now, photos of King Khan and Deepika with their fans in Spain are going viral on social media. In the photos, SRK could be seen flaunting his long locks for Pathaan while Deepika managed to grab the attention with her stylish looks.
Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur is all set to release next month. Ahead of it, Abhishek has shared a video in which he is seen visiting the jail where he shot with Nimrat and Yami for the first screening of Dasvi. He kept his promise to the inmates of screening the film first in the jail before its release. Check it out here.