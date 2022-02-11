Live

Entertainment Live Updates: Gehraiyaan, Badhaai Do reviews out, Alia Bhatt on wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

February 11, 2022, 12:09 pm IST
Kangana Ranaut unveils Lock Upp teaser

On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took social media to share a teaser of the reality show, Lock Upp. The show is all set to drop on MX Player and AltBalaji on February 27. In the teaser, Kangana promised that she'll bring the 'baap' of all reality shows with Lock Upp.

February 11, 2022, 11:49 am IST
Badhaai Do Review

"Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar shine a light on realities but not without cringe-worthy jokes. At the heart of it, Badhaai Do is a coming out of the closet story for a gay and lesbian individual. Kulkarni largely treats it with compassion but also does not shy away from showing the realities and acceptance in modern-day India's tier-2 and tier-3 cities," writes Sanjana Jadhav. For the full review, head to the link below.

February 11, 2022, 11:45 am IST
Anuradha Paudwal remembers late Lata Mangeshkar

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, singer Anuradha Paudwal remembered late Lata Mangeshkar. She shared that she considered her as her guru and that one can never compete with their teacher. She also opened up about having a spiritual connection with late legend.

February 11, 2022, 11:36 am IST
Gehraiyaan Review

"Deepika Padukone steers Shakun Batra's complex love drama remarkably. Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan is a deep dive into individual and family's past choices, relationships and why we do, what we do. The director has successfully struck a balance of intimacy, shock, grief and above all love. ", writes Sanjana Jadhav. For the full review, head to the link below. 

February 11, 2022, 11:29 am IST
Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera teaser out, to release on July 22

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is finally set to bring his film Shamshera for the audience as the teaser was just launched and it gives us the vibe of the film. Starring Ranbir, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the film will now hit the screens on July 22, 2022. 

February 11, 2022, 11:22 am IST
Alia Bhatt says she's married Ranbir Kapoor in her head

Actress Alia Bhatt has been dating Ranbir Kapoor for a while now. In a recent chat with NDTV, the actress revealed that in her head, she thinks she's already married to him. Alia said, "I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time." She also spoke about when the wedding may happen. Read to know more. 

