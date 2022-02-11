Entertainment Live Updates: Gehraiyaan, Badhaai Do reviews out, Alia Bhatt on wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Actress Alia Bhatt has been dating Ranbir Kapoor for a while now. In a recent chat with NDTV, the actress revealed that in her head, she thinks she's already married to him. Alia said, "I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time." She also spoke about when the wedding may happen. Read to know more.