Entertainment Live Updates: Gehraiyaan, Badhaai Do reviews out, Alia Bhatt on wedding with Ranbir Kapoor
On Friday, Kangana Ranaut took social media to share a teaser of the reality show, Lock Upp. The show is all set to drop on MX Player and AltBalaji on February 27. In the teaser, Kangana promised that she'll bring the 'baap' of all reality shows with Lock Upp.
Queen ka jail hai aisa, na chalegi bhaigiri na papa ka paisa!
Get ready for #LockUpp streaming from 27th Feb. Woh bhi FREE!
Trailer out on 16th Feb@ektarkapoor #KanganaRanaut @MXPlayer @zakzulfi @LockuppGame pic.twitter.com/aK6DtHNi0p
— ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) February 11, 2022
"Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar shine a light on realities but not without cringe-worthy jokes. At the heart of it, Badhaai Do is a coming out of the closet story for a gay and lesbian individual. Kulkarni largely treats it with compassion but also does not shy away from showing the realities and acceptance in modern-day India's tier-2 and tier-3 cities," writes Sanjana Jadhav. For the full review, head to the link below.
In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, singer Anuradha Paudwal remembered late Lata Mangeshkar. She shared that she considered her as her guru and that one can never compete with their teacher. She also opened up about having a spiritual connection with late legend.
"Deepika Padukone steers Shakun Batra's complex love drama remarkably. Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan is a deep dive into individual and family's past choices, relationships and why we do, what we do. The director has successfully struck a balance of intimacy, shock, grief and above all love. ", writes Sanjana Jadhav. For the full review, head to the link below.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is finally set to bring his film Shamshera for the audience as the teaser was just launched and it gives us the vibe of the film. Starring Ranbir, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, the film will now hit the screens on July 22, 2022.
A legend will rise on 22nd July. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/vPN3F58uSX
— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 11, 2022
Actress Alia Bhatt has been dating Ranbir Kapoor for a while now. In a recent chat with NDTV, the actress revealed that in her head, she thinks she's already married to him. Alia said, "I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time." She also spoke about when the wedding may happen. Read to know more.