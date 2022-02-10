Entertainment Live Updates: Gehraiyaan gets no cuts, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida
Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is all set to release in theatres on February 25. Now, as per reports, Alia's film was given a 'U/A' certificate with minor cuts.
In a chat with Indian Express, Rajkummar Rao opened up about life after marriage with Patralekhaa. The Badhaai Do actor said he feels complete after it. He added that he and Patralekhaa are getting used to it. "All I would say is that I feel complete now. Love has always been there and it’s growing every day," added Raj.
On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt had dropped a glimpse of Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida. Now, the song will be out today and fans are excited about it. From the teaser, it appeared to be a Garba song and Sanjay Leela Bhansali fans are looking forward to it.
Ahead of the film's release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, Gehraiyaan has been cleared with an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead, Gehraiyaan managed to get through the censor without any cuts. Read to know more!