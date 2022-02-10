Live

Entertainment Live Updates: Gehraiyaan gets no cuts, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Feb 10, 2022
 
 
Highlights
February 10, 2022, 10:44 am IST
Gangubai Kathiawadi gets CBFC certification with some cuts

Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead, Gangubai Kathiawadi is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film is all set to release in theatres on February 25. Now, as per reports, Alia's film was given a 'U/A' certificate with minor cuts.

February 10, 2022, 10:18 am IST
Rajkummar Rao on his feeling post marriage with Patralekhaa

In a chat with Indian Express, Rajkummar Rao opened up about life after marriage with Patralekhaa. The Badhaai Do actor said he feels complete after it. He added that he and Patralekhaa are getting used to it. "All I would say is that I feel complete now. Love has always been there and it’s growing every day," added Raj.

February 10, 2022, 10:11 am IST
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida to be out today

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt had dropped a glimpse of Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida. Now, the song will be out today and fans are excited about it. From the teaser, it appeared to be a Garba song and Sanjay Leela Bhansali fans are looking forward to it. 

February 10, 2022, 09:55 am IST
Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan gets 'A' certificate from CBFC

Ahead of the film's release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, Gehraiyaan has been cleared with an 'A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead, Gehraiyaan managed to get through the censor without any cuts. Read to know more!

