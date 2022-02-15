Live

Entertainment Live Updates: Dia Mirza's anniversary, Kareena Kapoor's wish for dad, Vikrant Massey's marriage

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Feb 15, 2022 11:18 AM IST
 
 
Highlights
February 15, 2022, 11:15 am IST
Bachchhan Paandey trailer to release on February 18

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar announced that the trailer of his film, Bachchhan Paandey will release on February 18. The film will also star Kriti Sanon with Akshay in the lead. It is all set to release next month on Holi. 

February 15, 2022, 11:14 am IST
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are now married

Actor Vikrant Massey has tied the knot with long time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Love Hostel actor registered his marriage with Sheetal on Valentine's Day. A source told Pinkvilla, "Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy."

February 15, 2022, 11:03 am IST
Kareena Kapoor wishes dad Randhir Kapoor on his birthday

On Randhir Kapoor's birthday, daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartfelt wish for him on social media. The actress shared a rare picture of her dad with mom Babita. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..#My father#My Sweet Father Best Nana to Samu ,Kiu ,Tim Tim and Jeh baba."

February 15, 2022, 10:55 am IST
Dia Mirza's sweet wish for Vaibhav on first wedding anniversary

On her first wedding anniversary, Dia Mirza shared a glimpse of her wedding video on social media. The video featured sweet snippets from her and Vaibhav's wedding. With it, Dia penned a heartfelt anniversary wish for Vaibhav. The couple is celebrating currently in Coorg.

