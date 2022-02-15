Entertainment Live Updates: Dia Mirza's anniversary, Kareena Kapoor's wish for dad, Vikrant Massey's marriage
Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar announced that the trailer of his film, Bachchhan Paandey will release on February 18. The film will also star Kriti Sanon with Akshay in the lead. It is all set to release next month on Holi.
Actor Vikrant Massey has tied the knot with long time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Love Hostel actor registered his marriage with Sheetal on Valentine's Day. A source told Pinkvilla, "Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy."
On Randhir Kapoor's birthday, daughter Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartfelt wish for him on social media. The actress shared a rare picture of her dad with mom Babita. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy birthday to the best man in the world …papa..#My father#My Sweet Father Best Nana to Samu ,Kiu ,Tim Tim and Jeh baba."
On her first wedding anniversary, Dia Mirza shared a glimpse of her wedding video on social media. The video featured sweet snippets from her and Vaibhav's wedding. With it, Dia penned a heartfelt anniversary wish for Vaibhav. The couple is celebrating currently in Coorg.