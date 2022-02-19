Entertainment LIVE Updates: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar to marry today, Vikrant Massey's viral wedding PICS
After shooting in the capital city this week, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi have returned to Mumbai. The trio was spotted at the private airport as they returned.
Have a look:
#KatrinaKaif #EmraanHashmi and #SalmanKhan are back after their #Tiger3 shoot in Delhi pic.twitter.com/pBiHQH4Efm
— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) February 19, 2022
From the wedding venue in Khandala, Shibani Dandekar dropped the first glimpse and well, she certainly seemed excited. The gorgeous bride-to-be shared a glimpse of her footwear ahead of the wedding and said, "Let's Do This."
Both Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar share a common love for music. Ahead of their wedding, we take you back to the time when the soon-to-be-married duo jammed to Lady Gaga's song Shallow from A Star Is Born.
Have a look HERE
Love Hostel actor Vikrant Massey is now married to his sweetheart Sheetal Thakur. While the couple had legally registered their marriage on February 14, they married in front of friends and family in their village following all traditional rituals. Now, their first photos as Mr and Mrs have gone viral on social media. Fans are sending good wishes to the couple and waiting for them to officially announce their wedding.