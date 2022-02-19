Live

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar to marry today, Vikrant Massey's viral wedding PICS

Highlights
February 19, 2022, 10:48 am IST
Tiger 3 team Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi return from Delhi

After shooting in the capital city this week, Tiger 3 stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi have returned to Mumbai. The trio was spotted at the private airport as they returned. 

February 19, 2022, 10:37 am IST
Bride-to-be Shibani Akhtar says 'Let's do this' ahead of wedding with Farhan

From the wedding venue in Khandala, Shibani Dandekar dropped the first glimpse and well, she certainly seemed excited. The gorgeous bride-to-be shared a glimpse of her footwear ahead of the wedding and said, "Let's Do This."

February 19, 2022, 10:14 am IST
Ahead of Farhan-Shibani's wedding, throwback to when they jammed on Shallow together

Both Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar share a common love for music. Ahead of their wedding, we take you back to the time when the soon-to-be-married duo jammed to Lady Gaga's song Shallow from A Star Is Born. 

February 19, 2022, 09:59 am IST
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's first photos from wedding go viral

Love Hostel actor Vikrant Massey is now married to his sweetheart Sheetal Thakur. While the couple had legally registered their marriage on February 14, they married in front of friends and family in their village following all traditional rituals. Now, their first photos as Mr and Mrs have gone viral on social media. Fans are sending good wishes to the couple and waiting for them to officially announce their wedding. 

