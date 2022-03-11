Entertainment LIVE Updates: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's banter, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi in 100 Cr club
Actor John Abraham was snapped a few days ago as he headed with his wife Priya Runchal to Spain to shoot for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone co-starrer Pathaan. Now, on Friday, the couple was snapped at the airport making their way back to Mumbai.
#JohnAbraham and his wife Priya are back from Spain after John’s #Pathaan shoot pic.twitter.com/kf2xuSZZ9D
— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) March 11, 2022
Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates whenever Indian cinema reaches heights and this time, she penned a sweet note for makers of Oscar nominated Indian documentary 'Writing with Fire'. She wrote, "Loved the movie! Way to go team. Congratulations on a much deserved Oscar nomination."
On her niece Samaira's birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartfelt note and wished her on social media. With her note, she shared a beautiful photo of Karisma cuddling her little girl back in the day. Kareena wrote, "Mamma‘s baby girl…fabulous elder sister to our boys …Kind, gentle and beautiful…All of 17. Happy birthday to our Samaira. love you so much
@therealkarismakapoor #Lolo ki Beti. Sam is 17."
Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam has been released today in multiple languages. Here's what our reviewer thinks about it.
"Prabhas is sincere in some scenes but looks demotivated when the writing fails him. Thaman's background music lacks novelty", concludes our reviewer.
Actress Anushka Sharma is gearing up to step into the shoes of Indian women cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She has been prepping for Chakda Xpress day in and out and today, she shared a glimpse of her intense training for the film. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Get-Sweat-Go!#ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days."
See Anushka's post here
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are making headlines since rumours of them dating each other started coming in. Now, recently, Saba shared a video of one of her look tests as a tomboy and Hrithik seemed to have liked it. He reacted to it and dropped a comment that left fans curious about the two. Not just this, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also commented on the post and hailed Saba. Saba responded to both Sussanne and Hrithik in a sweet way.
Recently, Gangubai Kathiawadi crossed the RS 100 Crore mark at domestic box office and Alia chose to celebrate it with a cheat meal. She shared a photo and it evoked good wishes from Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and other celebs.